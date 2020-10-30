Health sector yet to be properly equipped despite COVID-19 pandemic – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the inability of the government to adequately equip the health sector and properly kit health workers across the country. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja to mark this year’s Global Day of Action on Care.

Speaking on the theme, Invest in Care Now, he believes the inadequacies of the government come even at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The NLC president explained that the theme was to drum up demands for heavy investments in the sector by the government and big businesses, if Nigeria must keep a healthy society and productive human resource base.

He insisted that the health sector has been neglected for too long, adding that workers have also been subjected to unfair treatment. According to Wabba, the health workers do not have the necessary personal protective equipment to work with, especially before the outbreak of COVID-19.

He stressed that the government waited for the pandemic before it woke up to the reality of the decadence in the sector.