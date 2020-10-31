EndSARS: Lagos Panel of inquiry visits Military Hospital, Morgue

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up to look into brutality and high-handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force has visited the Military hospital in Falomo, the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Members of the panel were initially denied access but later allowed into the premises after about 30 minutes. After they were allowed into the premises, they were taken to a building said to be the military hospital. Members of the panel also visited a detached building at the back of the hospital.

According to the military authorities, the hospital and morgue have been under renovation since October 2019 and have not been in use. The visit was shortly after the panel went for an inspection at the Lekki Toll Gate, to make more findings concerning last week’s shooting incident.

Led by Justice Doris Okwuobi (Rtd.), the panel which also included youth representatives, Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi, interrogated the tollgate officials about the condition of their security cameras and other equipment.