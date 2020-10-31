Nasarawa Governor Sule calls for training of Police Officers

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called for the training of personnel of the Nigeria Police to tackle the numerous security challenges in the country. He made the call during an empowerment programme on Friday in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

While describing the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as disheartening, the governor called for understanding from the youths. “The kind of reforms we would want is to ensure that the police is well trained and well equipped and that is why it is disheartening to see that SARS is completely dismantled,” he said.

“SARS as I understand is the unit that has been trained specifically to be able to confront armed robbery and some kind of dangers that probably other policemen have not been trained for that. “Now that we have dismantled them, whatever form that we have, we have to go and train them again so I call on us to use the opportunity not to be throwing away the bathing water and the baby at the same time.”

The governor’s call comes three weeks after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the infamous subunit of the force following allegations of police brutality and human rights violations in the country.