What Jonathan, other ex-Heads of State told Buhari about #EndSARS – Presidency

Immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said the root cause of the recent protests in the country had been with Nigeria for a long time. Presidential aide, Femi Adesina said Jonathan made the comment during a virtual meeting between Nigeria’s former heads of state and President Muhammadu Buhari held on October 23rd.

In a post on his website on Friday captioned “Inside PMB’s Parley With Former Heads of State,” Adesina who is the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, noted that the former Nigerian leader said some fundamental questions needed to be answered. The former Bayelsa State Governor said posers like “what led to the crisis?” would help the country in forestalling future occurrences.

In what he described as “very touching,” he equally quoted most of the former leaders as saying that the #EndSARS protest which began peacefully, was later hijacked. “Lives had been lost in scores, countless public and private properties burnt, there was murder and mayhem everywhere,” Adesina explained.

“So, it was needful that all former leaders of the country meet to put heads together, and fashion pragmatic ways forward.”