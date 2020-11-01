Covid-19: England gets ready for new four-week lockdown

England will begin a month-long lockdown on Thursday – with Boris Johnson saying acting now could allow families to spend Christmas together.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close, but schools, colleges and universities can stay open. The announcement has sparked anger from some Tory MPs, and business leaders have warned of a “bleak midwinter”.

Mr Johnson is expected to deliver a statement in the Commons on Monday. MPs will vote on the latest restrictions on Wednesday, and Labour has indicated it will back the lockdown.

The prime minister said he expects the lockdown to last until 2 December, after which England’s regional tiered system would be reintroduced.