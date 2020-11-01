Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew declared in Lagos over violence

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lifted the curfew imposed following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this immediately.

Following the lifting of curfew which takes effect immediately, the governor asked residents to go about their businesses freely without any hindrance whatsoever. He noted that the security agencies would continue to discharge their duties and urged residents to cooperate with them to maintain the status of the state as one of the most peaceful in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the troubled communities in the state. He also commended the residents for their roles by observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy. The governor called on the people not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to continue living in harmony.

According to him, this is important as the government moves to rebuild the state and strengthen the unity after the looting and destruction of government and private properties by rampaging residents. The state government, however, stated that the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 has not been lifted.