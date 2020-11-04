Military kills 75 insurgents, loses one officer, two soldiers in North East

Seventy-five members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups have been killed by the military across the North East in the last six weeks.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday at the Army Special Super Camp 1 in Ngamdu, near the border between Borno and Yobe States. He noted that the feat was recorded by personnel of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole, between September 28 and October 31.

Onyeuko, however, said an officer and two soldiers paid the supreme price while four other soldiers were wounded in action during the period. He thanked the troops for their sacrifice, commitment, and gallantry which led to the successes achieved so far in the region.

The military spokesman, however, urged them not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded.