US Election 2020: Tense wait as US election winner remains unclear

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states. Mr Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won and vowed to launch a Supreme Court challenge, baselessly alleging fraud.

Earlier Mr Biden, a Democrat, said he was “on track” to victory. Millions of votes remain uncounted and no candidate can credibly claim victory as yet. There is no evidence of fraud. The US is on course for the highest electoral turnout in a century. More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before Election Day, and tens of millions more added their vote on Tuesday.

With the nation on edge, the final result may not be known for days.

What are the results so far?

Mr Trump has defied the pre-election polls to do better than predicted, but Mr Biden is still in the race and the overall result is not yet clear.

In the US election, voters decide state-level contests rather than an overall, single, national one. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College.

Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs.