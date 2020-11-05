Benue declares Fridays work-free day for crop harvest

Benue State Government has again declared Fridays as work-free days for civil servants in the state. The work-free day, according to the state government, begins on November 6 till January 29, 2021, while normal weekly work schedule will resume on February 5, 2021.

The development, it was gathered, was to allow civil servants the opportunity to harvest their farm produce.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, “the declaration of Fridays as work-free days is to improve food security in the state.”

The governor always declared Fridays for the state workers during plant and harvest seasons.