COVID -19 battle is not over yet, says Jandor

** as Team Jandor activities resume after curfew

The fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is not won already, we can only defeat it by continuously keeping to the safety measures, says the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, in his message to Lagosians.

There has been warnings against the second wave of the COVID – 19 pandemic which is now forcing some countries to enforce another lockdown.

Jandor, as he is popularly called, also urged the members of TEAM JANDOR in UK, America, Dubai and other countries across the globe to keep safe and healthy. Meanwhile, the Lagos sociopolitical group has resumed activities across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas with strict adherence to the COVID – 19 rules. This is coming some days after the state lockdown was lifted.

The Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle confirmed the development while appreciating the members of the group for the successful ‘Clean up Lagos’ exercise which had helped Lagos return to normalcy after the EndSARS protests were hijacked.