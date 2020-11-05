Electric Bill: FG to roll out one million free meters

The Federal Government says funding has been made to roll out 1,000,000 free meters across the country. President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle.

He noted that electricity distribution companies would distribute the meters under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative. “Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja,” he said.

“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers. “All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs.

“We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”