Fire engulfs tank farm in Ijora, Lagos

A fire erupted at a tank farm in the Ijora-Badia area of Lagos State on Thursday, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The agency, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said it has “activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders have commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents.

“Lagosians are urged to remain calm.” The cause of the fire and resulting damage to life and properties were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…