I nearly shed tears seeing the destruction of properties in Lagos – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has rued the recent destruction of properties in Lagos State, saying he almost cried after seeing photos of the damage. “I have spent time to see some of the pictures of the destruction done on public properties in Lagos and I nearly shed tears,” the governor said on Thursday when he visited Sanwo-Olu to commiserate with him over the development.

“Anyone who cares about development and progress will cry after seeing what has been done to public facilities and people’s investment that provided jobs to youths.” While the Kaduna State Governor agreed that expressing anger over issues is the right thing for people to do, he faulted the destruction of public properties, describing the recent incidents in the south-western state as a setback.

“The Government of Lagos and the Federal Government will have to re-invest scarce resources that could have been used for other things to rebuild the vandalised facilities,” the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) added during the visit to Lagos State House in Marina. He said his Lagos counterpart did all he could to prevent the protests against police brutality from taking a violent turn, saying the gravity of the destruction is “pure evil.”

El-Rufai accused those who “thrive in violence” of infiltrating “the protest to achieve their agenda of wreaking a large-scale destruction on public assets and infrastructure in Lagos.”