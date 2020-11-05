Imo Governor receives IGP, vows to rebuild all destroyed police stations

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has promised to rebuild and rehabilitate all police stations burnt in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the state. Uzodinma made the promise on Thursday during the Security Summit held in Owerri, the state capital.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who is in the state to assess the level of damage to police formations and other properties. The IGP visited major places in Owerri and was accompanied by AIG Ibrahim Lamorde; AIG Zone 9 Baba Tijani; Imo State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede; Former IGP Mike Okiro and Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba.

The Police Boss also met traditional rulers and other stakeholders. He stressed the need to embrace community policing noting that this is the best strategy to combat crime in the country. The Police Boss called on the traditional rulers and stakeholders to partner with the police force and assured that in few weeks’ time, youths will be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

While condemning the carnage and destruction occasioned by hoodlums hiding under the EndSARS protest, he says every Nigerian has the right to protest but when it protracts and graduates to disturbance of public peace and chaos is will not be allowed.