Minister praises first ‘Nigerian’ elected to US Congress

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on Thursday said congratulations are in place for Mr Adeoye Owolewa, 31, after he became the first Nigerian-born man to win a seat in the US House of Representatives.

“Congrats are in place for the 31-year old Adeoye Owolewa for making Nigeria proud by being the first Nigerian to win a seat in the United States Congress,” Dare tweeted. Mr Owolewa, who reportedly hails from Omu-Aran in Kwara State, claimed victory in the U.S. Congress election for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

“Looks like WE DID IT!!! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents,” he said in an Instagram post. “Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian American congressman.

“In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is the day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldn’t be here without yall.”