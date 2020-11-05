Phil Foden recalled by England but no place for Mason Greenwood

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled by England for November’s matches against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland. There is no place for Mason Greenwood, who with Foden was omitted from last month’s squad after being sent home from Iceland in September for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

Forward Danny Ings and midfielder Kalvin Phillips miss out with injuries. Reece James, who was sent off against Denmark, is included again. The Chelsea defender will only be available for the friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 12 November before serving a two-game suspension.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be unavailable for the Nations League away game against Belgium on 15 November after also being dismissed against the Danes. Elsewhere, Foden’s club-mate Raheem Sterling is also given an expected recall after missing the last set of international fixtures with a minor hamstring injury.

There is also no place in the 29-man squad for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who made his Three Lions debut as a 76th-minute substitute in October’s 3-0 win over Wales. England host Iceland in the Nations League on 18 November.