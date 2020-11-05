Shun Corruption Campaign: PPJ holds consolidation meeting for church leaders

A faith-based organization, Priests Peace and Justice Initiative has organized a consolidation meeting for church leaders and workers on the shun corruption project with the aim of making Christians in Nigeria to join in the fight against corruption in the country.

Officials of the organization at the event in Abuja said the meeting provided an opportunity to share experiences on the project, the outcome achieved and project into the future on the project which is being implemented within a period of three years, 2018 to 2020.

The first phase of the project according to the organizers has activated partnerships necessary to implement the Shun corruption project successfully as the participants also applauded the initiative.

According to the organizers, the next phase on shun corruption project is expected to focus on changing group behaviour of Pentecostal leaders through institutionalization of platforms against corruption, capacity building and advocacy.