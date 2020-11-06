EndSARS: Petitioners demand N50m as compensation from police

Petitioners have demanded the sum of N50 million as compensation from the police on the grounds of alleged torture, unlawful detention and imprisonment.

They made the demand on Friday at a sitting of the Independent Investigative panel on human rights violation by SARS and other units of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.



At the resumption of the hearing, two cases were raised. The first was a case from Tony Duchi and seven others who alleged torture, unlawful detention and imprisonment based on ethnic origin. According to their counsel, Samuel Yusuf, some of the complainants could not make it to the court as a result of distance.

He, then went ahead to present their demand of N50 million as compensation for all the torture they went through in the hands of SARS.

In addition to that, they also asked for the scrapping of the new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, which was created as a replacement for SARS because they believe it is no different.