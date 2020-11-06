Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss believes he is right man at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes he is the right man to change the fortunes at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has been under huge pressure after successive defeats, including Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

United go to Everton on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and some media reports claim a heavy defeat will see him lose his job. “If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, who else will?” he said. “I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.” Soslkjaer said he has always had an “open and honest dialogue” with the club and says those in charge at Old Trafford have “shown strong leadership”.

Prior to defeat in Turkey, United lost at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them 15th in the table. Anything short of victory over Everton on Saturday will mean his side record their worst start to a Premier League season at the seven-game mark. Despite the poor position, Solskjaer says he is confident his players will react at Goodison Park.

“There are demands on a Man United player, coach and manager,” he added. “There is an expectation. We have to be tough mentally. “We are the best and biggest club in the world. [After Wednesday] we didn’t expect anything but criticism. It is how you deal with it. “The boys are ready for a reaction. We are all hurt. It is never easy when you lose two games on the bounce but that is football.”