Party Politics: APC set for nationwide registration of new members

The All Progressives Congress has received materials for the party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation to be conducted nationwide.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, while receiving the consignment yesterday in Abuja, said the membership registration, update and revalidation would be conducted across the country’s 119,973 polling units and 57, 000 voting points.

It was not clear if the membership registration was part of the mandate of the committee when it took over from the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party during an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party held in June

Buni was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; the Committee’s Secretary, Senator John Akpan Udoudohen, among other senior party officials, during the handover ceremony.