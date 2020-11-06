Sanwo-Olu visits Buhari, gives briefing on destruction of properties

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja. Governor Sanwo-Olu who briefed the President on the recent developments in Lagos also presented a report on properties damaged by hoodlums.

The Presidency confirmed the meeting in a series of tweets on Friday. “President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday,” the Presidency tweeted.

The second visit to the President following the #EndSARS protests come three weeks after armed men in army camouflage shot at the protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Following the October 21 shootings, hoodlums attacked buildings and destroyed properties in several parts of the state and the country.

During a recent visit by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu was reported to have said Lagos would need N1trn for reconstruction in the aftermath of the destruction caused by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.