SDGs: Reps express displeasure over non-implementation of ZIPs in 2020 budget

The House of Representatives on Thursday, expressed anger over the non-implementation of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) in the 2020 budget by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office. This was the situation during the 2021 budget defence session of the SDGs office organised by the House Committee on SDGs. The lawmakers expressed worries that funds were totally released for every other project in the budget, but zero releases for Zonal Intervention Projects.

Members were particularly concerned that these projects would benefit their constituents in order to have faith in them as their true representatives. Members further queried Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, on the execution of every other project, leaving only those that directly affected the lawmakers. The lawmakers expressed worries that the year was fast running to an end, yet, no fund has been released to take care of the capital Special Intervention Projects in their zones.

However, the SSAP explained that it was none of her fault, as she could only spend of the money been released to her agency. In a quick intervention to save her from his colleagues, Rotimi Agunsanya, Chairman of the Committee, informed members that the ministry of Finance should be held accountable for the non-release of the funds. “If you have your ZiP and it has not been done, we will crosscheck with her office to ensure that it is done”, he said. The Chairman urged his colleagues to exercise patience with the agency, which many of them already commended, having performed credibly in her 2019 and part of 2020 budgets.

On her part, the SSA assured that she would make available relevant documents to the Chairman and communicate with members on their intervention projects. Speaking on the intervention of her office during his COVID19, the SSA said that she did not receive any additional money from government or donors, but was able to provide intervention under the 2020 budget.