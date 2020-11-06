US Election 2020: Biden ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state in the US presidential race, voting data shows. If Mr Biden takes the state, he would secure his victory in the election. The state has 20 Electoral College votes.

According to the most recent data, Mr Biden is leading by more than 5,500 votes, with 98% counted. Earlier, Mr Biden edged ahead of his Republican rival in Georgia, another key battleground state. He is leading there with more than 1,000 votes, with 99% of the ballots counted.

No news organisation has yet projected it as a Biden win. Georgia is a traditionally Republican state and has not been won by a Democrat since 1992. If Mr Biden wins Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, he would have 273 votes in the electoral college – enough to clinch the victory.

Pennsylvania has always been a major political battleground. The state voted Democrat in six consecutive races before it swung to Mr Trump in 2016. The Republican president’s team insists the election “is not over” and that legal challenges and recounts in some states will favour them.