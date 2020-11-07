Zulum, others visit Sanwo-Olu, condemn destruction of assets in Lagos

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has condemned the destruction of public assets and private properties in Lagos State. After watching the ugly images of the destroyed assets, he described the attacks as mind-boggling, noting that the violence was deliberately contrived to hurt the people of the state.

He spoke on Saturday when he led political leaders from the North East on a commiseration visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos over the attack. The delegation, which included former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, was received by Governor Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina.

Governor Zulum lamented that the proportion of the destruction was too much for Lagos to bear, stressing that the cost of rebuilding the state would bring about discomfort to residents whose businesses were tied to the peace in Lagos.

“We are here on behalf of governors from the entire north-east region and its people to commiserate with the people of Lagos and their governor over the recent unfortunate incident of violence that happened in Lagos, which left wanton destruction of both the public and private properties,” he said.