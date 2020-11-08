Lagos4Lagos will liberate more people from poverty, says Jandor

** as Ibile – Eko Forum inaugurates Oshodi LG, Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs structures

Lagos state, despite being the most commercially viable cosmopolitan capital of Nigeria and one of the most endowed cities in the world has, unfortunately, a high rate of out – of – school children, infrastructural deficit and a worrisome large number of poor people, most especially in the rural communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the local structures of Ibile – Eko Forum, in Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos state, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, expressed the need for all Lagos residents get determined and work towards changing the current sour narrative and make Lagos “a city they can proudly call their own”.

Jandor, as he is famously called, frowned at the continuous rise in poverty rating which, in his words, “is not befitting of a state like Lagos with huge resources and enviable human development capacity”. He, however, said the days of lamentations and admonished the people to use the power of the ballot to effect positive change and make Lagos work for all Lagosians.

Recalling his contributions to making students who are less privileged study for free throughout their tertiary education, Jandor said more residents in Lagos will join the over 100 students who are on his scholarship scheme in order “to ensure that we prepare them for a better future”.

In his charge to the newly inaugurated executives in Oshodi Local Government, Isolo and Ejigbo Local Council Development Areas, the Principal Coordinator of the group, Mr. Olabode Benson Makinde, said the target of the group is to reach out to everybody and prepare them to be ready to enfranchise their rights in a positive direction in order to make a state that works for all.

On their part, the newly inaugurated executives expressed readiness to deliver on their mandate. Meanwhile, the Hizbullahi international prayer ministry on Thursday at its weekly prayer session received Jandor as a Special Guest. The host, Sheikh Sirajdeen AlSukunah led a special prayer session for the Lagos4lagos project, with the women also pledging to go beyond prayers and work conscientiously for the success of the Lagos4Lagos movement.