‘The most powerful groups are not politicians,’ Buhari congratulates Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States.

In a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President noted that the victory came “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.” “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means,” the Nigerian leader told the incoming U.S. president.

He added, “The most powerful groups are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. “The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

According to President Buhari, the respect for the will of the people is the reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another. “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years.

“This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs,” he said.