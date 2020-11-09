Another EndSARS protest looms if unemployment is not tackled, Lawan warns Govt

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday warned that Nigeria as a country, may not escape another citizens’ restiveness in the mode of #EndSARS protest if it failed to effectively address the issue of youth unemployment.

Lawan advised the government to make practical steps in its national budget to meaningfully engage the youths noting that there was need to be more practical with budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Agriculture to create jobs for youths.

Senator Lawan gave the warning at the National Assembly during the budget defence session of the Ministry of Agriculture. He advised the Federal Government to take the Agriculture Sector more seriously in its efforts to diversify the economy from oil, stressing that the sector is able to finance the national budget.

Lawan, recounting the events of #EndSARS protests said that some youths genuinely expressed their anger and successfully gained government’s attention.

The Senate President warned that a good number of the youths who may not have had the opportunity to vent their anger are in the rural areas; pointing out that there was the urgent need to meet them in their needs.