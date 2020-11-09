Housing Sector: REDAN insists on FMBN recapitalization to address Nigeria’s housing deficit

As part of measures to address Nigeria’s housing deficit and to ensure increase in affordable housing in the country, the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria has intensified its call for the Federal Government to recapitalise the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko made the call at a media parley in Abuja.

Answering question on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the sector Wamakko noted that the real estate sector had its own share of downturn as a result of the pandemic.