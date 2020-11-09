US election: Joe Biden pushes forward with plans for office

US President-elect Joe Biden is to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic his top priority following his win over Donald Trump, his team says.

Announcing the first steps in his transition plan, his team said there would be more testing and Americans would be asked to wear masks. On Monday, Mr Biden is expected to name a 12-member coronavirus task force.

His win remains a projection as key states still count votes. Mr Trump does not plan to concede, his campaign says. Mr Trump is launching legal challenges to the results in several key states.

He has made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, but election officials say there is no evidence that the vote was rigged against him.

Mr Biden is forging ahead with his plans for assuming power in January after major US networks called the election in his favour on Saturday.