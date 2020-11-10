NAF reactivates nine F-7 fighter jets, expects delivery of additional ones

The Nigerian Airforce is set to take delivery of additional fighter jets including a new multi-role fighter aircraft, the ‘3 JF-17 fighter’, and eight other Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) from the Peoples Republic of China.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this on Tuesday during an operational visit in Makurdi, Benue State capital to assess the ongoing reactivation work on the F-7 Aircraft. He explained that nine fighter jets are also being reactivated in order to sustain the onslaught against insurgents.

Also in a series of Tweets, Director of Public Relations and Information Headquarters Nigerian Air Force Nigeria, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said Nigeria has joined China and UAE as the only countries operating the WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle. He adds that “in the last five years, 22 brand new aircraft have been acquired and 19 more are expected before mid-2021. Six other UCAVs are also expected by early 2021.”

Air Commodore Daramola adds that “200 NAF pilots, engineers, and technicians are undergoing training in nine different countries as part of efforts to bridge decades of gaps in capability and capacity that have made Nigeria vulnerable to asymmetrical threats.

The additional new air assets and skills acquired by personnel are aimed to enhance Nigeria Air Force’s operational effectiveness.