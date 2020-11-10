Only APC NEC can end or extend Caretaker Committee’s tenure, says Buni

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, has denied the claim that the committee plans to elongate its tenure. Buni, who is also the Yobe State Governor, described the report as false shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

He visited the President along with his counterparts in Kebbi and Jigawa States, Governor Atiku Baguda and Governor Badaru Abubakar. According to him, the committee is at the mercy of the APC National Executive Council (NEC), and only the council has the power to end or elongate the tenure of the caretaker committee members.

Governor Buni told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that chances that the APC NEC members, would meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party, was high. He explained that he was at the Villa with other governors to submit the timetable for party registration to President Buhari and it has been approved.

On the other hand, the acting national chairman said the caretaker committee members have continued the reconciliation efforts. He attributed the efforts made so far to the success of the party in the Ondo State governorship election, as well as the return of high-profile members such as Yakubu Dogara and Senator Barnabas Gemade back into the APC fold.