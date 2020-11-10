Sanwo-Olu presents N1,155trn 2021 budget to Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a 2021 budget proposal of N1,155,022,413,005.82 to members of the State House of Assembly. He made the presentation on Tuesday at the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Alausa. Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is confident that the proposal, tagged Budget of Rekindled Hope, will provide employment for youths, improve the healthcare system, and provide better security for residents of the state. He believes a progressive vision for 2021 remains clear and appeals to every resident to come onboard and work with him to take Lagos to the next level.

The governor also highlighted the efforts of the state government in rebuilding Lagos following the recent violence in the state. He gave a breakdown of the figures of the budget estimates, as well as the achievement of the government in health, education, and other sectors of the economy.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, assured the governor that the Assembly would perform its constitutional role in ensuring the passage of the budget. He also appealed to residents to desist from destroying public properties and emphasise the need for community policing.