Ten EFL clubs struggling to pay wage bills, MPs are told

Ten English Football League (EFL) clubs are struggling to pay wages this month, a parliamentary committee has heard. The Premier League’s proposed £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs was described as “pitiful” by committee chairman Julian Knight.

EFL chairman Rick Parry hopes a deal with the Premier League can be agreed by the end of the month. “There are 10 EFL clubs as we understand it who are unlikely to make the payroll this month,” said Knight.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) Committee, where it was also confirmed the Premier League was preparing to abandon the trial of some pay-per-view matches costing fans £14.95 a time. “We have listened to feedback and whilst we are not able to announce anything today we will be changing direction and moving away from it and taking another step probably to see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January,” said Premier League boss Richard Masters.

The Premier League’s offer of a £50m bailout package for Leagues One and Two, made up of grants and loans, was rejected by the EFL in October. “We would very much like to do a deal with the Premier League, we are having constructive dialogue,” said Parry.