Yellow Fever kills eight persons in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA) has confirmed the outbreak of Yellow Fever in the state killing eight persons.

Chairman of the agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Bauchi. He said the outbreak occurred in Ganjuwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State and eight other persons have tested positive.

“Our polio team were in communities in Ganjuwa for routine exercise and they found out that eight people died of an unknown disease, so they reported back. “Eight samples were brought for Lassa fever and yellow fever tests and all the samples tested positive for yellow fever.

“Last year, by this time, we had cases of yellow fever in six LGA of Bauchi, Alkaleri, Warji, Ningi, Kirfi, and Darazo,” he said.