Biden: Trump refusal to concede ‘an embarrassment’

Joe Biden has said President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede victory in last week’s White House election is “an embarrassment”.

But the US president-elect – who has been making contact with foreign leaders – insisted nothing would stop the transfer of power.

Mr Trump meanwhile tweeted he would ultimately win the race that all major TV networks have forecast he lost. As happens every four years, US media projected the election victor.

None of the state-by-state results have yet been certified. Several vote counts are continuing, and the outcome will only be set in stone once the US electoral college meets on 14 December.

The electoral college is made up of delegates from each state. They are tasked with choosing the next president according to how their state voted. Mr Biden is projected to win more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

The Democrat has a period of transition until his inauguration on 20 January to choose his team and prepare to take the reins of power.