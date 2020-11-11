BREAKING: FG reinstates suspended UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe

The Federal Government has reinstated Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by the Ministry of Education’s Director Press and Public Relations, Ben-Bem Goong.

The statement titled, “Re: Report Of The Special Visitation Panel To University Of Lagos,” explains that the decision was taken by President Muhammadu Buhari and visitor to the University of Lagos who approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos. The report says the removal of Professor Ogundipe did not follow due process.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows. “The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process. “The Vice-Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based.

He should accordingly be re-instated. “All allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for a thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor. “The Governing Council should be dissolved,” the statement read in part.