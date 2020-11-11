Governance: Tambuwal charges African Lawyers to fight against arbitrary use of power

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has tasked African Lawyers to fight against arbitrary exercise of power by elected leaders in the continent.

Tambuwal who gave the advice while delivering a keynote address at the 2020 Virtual Conference organised by the African Bar Association (AfBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic specifically challenged Lawyers in the continent to ensure that right policies are put in place, to engender effective business support, capacity building, imbibe technology and product innovation and access to sufficient financing of small and medium enterprises.

Democracy, he declared, promotes political inclusiveness and rule of law. In the words of Tambuwal, “As lawyers, who are trained to promote the rule of law and ensure that the society is governed in accordance with the laws, we have a bounden responsibility to speak out on the side of the people. “For far too long, our continent has continued to lag on all known indices of human development.

Speaking further at the conference which has the theme, “Resetting Africa`s Socio-Economic and Political Agenda in Post Covid-19 Era”, Tambuwal said, “Given the fact that no meaningful progress has been made since, after the political decolonization of the continent, there is the need for us to reset the agenda to align with the current socio-economic and political realities.