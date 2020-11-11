Greg Clarke resigns as Football Association chairman after remark about black players

Warning: This report contains offensive language.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has resigned over the “unacceptable” language he used when referring to black players. Clarke said he was “deeply saddened” for the offence he had caused by using the term “coloured footballers”.

The comments came as he was talking about the racist abuse of players by trolls on social media to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee via video link. Clarke said his words were a “disservice to our game”.

He prompted further criticism when referring to gay players making a “life choice” and a coach telling him young female players did not like having the ball hit hard at them. He also said there were “a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans” in the FA’s IT department because “they have different career interests”.

“We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman,” said an FA statement. “Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”

Following his resignation, Clarke said: “My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on.

“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.”