Shun Corruption: Faith based group trains church leaders, workers on accountable leadership

A faith-based organization under the auspice of Priests Peace and Justice Initiative has organized a workshop for Pentecostal church leaders and workers on how to generate income and build accountability spaces in the secular engagement.

During the training in Abuja, some of the resource persons who took out time to explain to the participants the need to be accountable in running their ministries also disclosed the reasons behind the training exercise.

The church leaders and workers were advised to know that the position they occupy in the church is a privilege and should not be abused.

The Executive Director of the Priests Peace and Justice Initiative, Otive Igbuzor in a paper noted that there are ministers of God who are truly called but due to the exigencies of life and inability to generate income, they engage in corrupt practices that undermine their ministry which the training is out to address.