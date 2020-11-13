INEC sets Dec 5 to conduct Lagos East bye-election, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says all the 15 pending bye-elections in the 11 states will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the decision to conduct the polls on the set date was taken at the commission’s meeting which held at its headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The meeting was convened to review the outcome of INEC’s quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process and to further review the security situation and other challenges regarding the pending bye-elections.

“The Commission acknowledges the support, understanding, and cooperation of political parties, the security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and the general public as it considers the scheduling of the bye-elections and in its overall efforts to reposition the electoral process and give meaning and value to the votes of the people.

“We appeal to voters and stakeholders in the States with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with the commission in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment,” the statement said.