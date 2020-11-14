Gridlock as container falls on Kara-end of Lagos Ibadan expressway

A fatal tragedy was averted today on the Kara bridge axis of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway after an articulated vehicle (a hinged tanker) fell on the road.

It was gathered that no lives were lost in the incident which happened in the early hours of the day. At the time of filing this report, the fallen containers had yet to be cleared off the road, causing a major gridlock along the expressway.

The Kara bridge has now gained notoriety for the frequency of accidents that occur along the road. Just last week, a tanker explosion happened on the same spot, resulting in the death of two people.

Over 20 vehicles were also burnt.