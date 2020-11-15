Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Rockets hit outskirts of Eritrea capital

The president of Ethiopia’s Tigray region says his forces fired rockets at Eritrea’s airport on Saturday night, widening the conflict in the area.

Debretsion Gebremichael accused the Ethiopian national forces of using the airport to launch attacks on Tigray. Ethiopia’s federal government has not yet commented on the accusation.

But the attack is seen as a major escalation of the 12-day conflict between the Ethiopian government and the governing party in Tigray.

Fighting over Tigray has also affected Sudan, with at least 17,000 civilians crossing the border from Ethiopia, according to the UN.