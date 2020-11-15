Lagos secures release of at least 107 arrested #EndSARS protesters

The Lagos State government says it has secured the release of scores of #EndSARS protesters arrested in parts of the state. The young Nigerians were detained in some police facilities and correctional centres in the state, an agency of the government – Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) said in a statement on Saturday.

While 253 protesters have been exonerated, the government noted that it has secured the release of 107 people. A breakdown of the figure reveals that eight were released from the Panti Police Station in Yaba, 59 were freed from the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre in the Apapa area of the state.

The government agency explained that the decision to secure the release of the youths followed the legal advice issued by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General, exonerating the protesters. It confirmed that the release warrants have been obtained by the Office of the Public Defender from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate Courts respectively, based on the order of the Office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.

“The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the police detention centres and correctional centres in the state to effect their release accordingly,” the statement said.