Bakare condemns clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, asks FG to unfreeze accounts

The Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has condemned the clampdown on #EndSARS protesters noting that the older generation cannot afford to keep ‘sinful’ silence over the incident. Bakare, who disclosed this in an address in his church on Sunday also condemned the freezing on accounts of #EndSARS promoters describing it as some of the actions recently taken by the government which needs to be reversed.

“As our nation returns to the drawing board in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, I have observed with keen interest the policy actions and positions taken by national and subnational governments to address the broader issues of youth development in Nigeria. “Truth be told, this season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, in order to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.

“In light of the foregoing, some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests. “Among such policy, actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests,” he said. Bakare adds that although he accepts that under the country’s extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the purpose of the investigation, but this Law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.

He said, “targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation, and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.”