Border closure not reason for maltreatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Monday denied that Nigeria’s decision to close its borders prompted Ghanaian authorities to clamp down on Nigerian traders working in the West African nation.

Hundreds of shops belonging to Nigerians have been closed in Ghana, prompting calls from some of the traders to be repatriated back home. The Nigerian Government has intervened in the matter previously. In September, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited Ghana and met with the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

On Monday, Dabiri-Erewa, while being interviewed on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said Ghana’s treatment of Nigerian traders was based on a complex of not being able to compete. She also said the issue has been going on for years, long before Nigeria decided to close its borders.

The closure, Ms. Dabiri-Erewa added, has impacted negatively on the finances and psychological state of many of the Nigerian traders, leading to suicide in at least one case.