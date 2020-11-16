Education: Stakeholders task Government to invest more on Education

Stakeholders have continued to call on Government both at the Federal and State Level, to invest more on the Education Sector as it is the Bedrock to driving Development in any Society.

This call has again be amplifier when Cross Section of youth in the state applauded the Infrastructural Development in Ambrose Ali University, a state-owned institution. The institution which happens to be the Alma maters of majority of the youth has over the years continue to evolve as several administration have contributed to the growth of the Premier State University in the Country.

A process the youths believe is worth commending after embarking on facility tour of the institution. Receiving the visiting ex-students, to the Institution, the Vice Chancellor Professor Ignatius Akhakhia Onimawo assured them of zeal to placing the institution on the map of development both in the areas of Infrastructure and human Capacity building.

Noting that his desire is to see that the First State Owned University attain its place amongst other institutions in the Country.