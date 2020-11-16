EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will fail – Bishop Garuba

Renowned cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has declared that all the conspiracies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the country through the EndSARS protests will end in futility.

Bishop Garuba made the proclamation on at Day 2 of the ongoing 21 Days Special Prayer and Fasting organised by National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace.

Bishop Garuba, the group’s National Coordinator, noted that demonic forces indeed ganged up against the country using the EndSARS protest to accomplish their evil desires against Nigeria.

But for divine intervention, he said the nation would have been history by now with the destructions and loss of lives from the violent mass action.