FG releases National Common Entrance Examination results

The Federal Government through the National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020/2021 National Common Entrance Examination Results, pegging the national cut off marks at 142.

Announcing the results as presented by the Registrar of NECO at a news conference in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed with a minimum score of 66.

Three students who recorded the highest scores are, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio (Anambra State) who scored 199 out of 200 marks followed by Onwuamanam Udochukwu (Enugu State) with a score of 198 and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun (Lagos State) who scored 197 marks.

Although 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently, the Minister of Education ordered a comprehensive investigation on the absence of such a huge number of students.