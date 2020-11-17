Disease Control: CSOs play important roles in effective response against TB, HIV – Ayodele Awe

The Acting Chairman of the Board of Stop TB, Ayodele Awe has disclosed that Civil Society Organizations are key in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, Malaria and Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Awe made this known during a virtual pre-conference of the 2020 Civil Society Accountability Forum, organised in collaboration with Stop TB Partnership Nigeria. The conference has its theme as “Integrating Community Systems Strengthening for effective HIV, TB, Malaria and Covid-19 Response in Nigeria.

The Programme Management Team, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Emperor Ubochioma also emphasized that when community intervention is expanded that it will achieve great impact in the response against the diseases.

According to the experts, at least 75 per cent of undetected cases of deadly tuberculosis are found in the communities and therefore communities need to be carried along in the effort to end the scourge.