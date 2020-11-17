My action is guided by law, Malami defends setting up of Asset Recovery Committee

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has defended the setting up of the Assets Recovery Committee on looted funds.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Minister said his action was guided by the extant laws while recently inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Asset Disposal Committee. “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN acted in compliance with the extant laws including the provisions Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Establishment Act 2004 in setting up the recently inaugurated Inter-Ministerial Asset Disposal Committee,” the statement partly read.

The statement said, “Section 31(1-4) and Sections 43 of the EFFC establishment Act 2004 will not only justify the action of the Minister but also clear doubts on the misconceived and shallow legal analysis in the public space on the legality or otherwise of the committee.”

Malami noted that “lack of understanding of the law was imminent in the wrong impression being created which was fueled by the faulty assumption that only the EFCC is engaged in asset recovery and forfeiture proceedings. Hence the challenge to the setting-up and mandate of the Committee.”